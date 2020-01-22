Left Menu
Siddaramiah seeks fair probe in bomb case

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:07 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:07 IST
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday sought a "fair" probe into the Mangaluru International Airport bomb case and said attempts should not be made to close it by projecting the suspect as mentally ill. The former Chief Minister in a series of tweets also questioned the silence of Sangh Parivar leaders who, he alleged, paint any crime in Dakshina Kannada with a communal colour targeting a particular community, on the matter.

Officials identified the suspect as Adithya Rao, a native of Manipal, who turned up at the DG and IGP office here in the morning and surrendered before the police. There should be fair probe and truth should be brought out regarding the suspect Adithya Rao, Siddaramaiah, leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said in a tweet.

Attempts should not be made to close the case by projecting him as mentally ill, Siddaramaiah said. "Sangh Parivar leaders who have preconception about a particular community paint normal crime incidents with communal colour leading to disturbance of peace in Dakshina Kannada.

Their silence on the case that cannot be used for their agenda is an evidence for their malice," he said in another tweet. Police should work without dancing to the tune of politicians, Siddaramaiah said.

"Mangaluru police to hide their mistakes unnecessarily are trying to create confusion among people, thereby becoming the reason for the situation to deteriorate further," he added. A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the international airport at Mangaluru on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.

Speaking to reporters at Belagavi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the suspect was "mentally disappointed" unable to find a proper job, and investigation was on in the case. Responding to a question about Siddaramaiah's comment, he said "It is an irresponsible comment from the opposition.

Everything is recorded on camera. As our police pursued the case with efficiency, he (suspect) has surrendered. Opposition is trying to play politics in the issue," he added..

