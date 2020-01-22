Left Menu
2 held for land grabbing in Ghaziabad

  • Ghaziabad
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:12 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:12 IST
Two persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Wednesday for alleged illegal occupation of land, police said. The accused, Jai Bhagwan and Sunil, used to allegedly grab the land of people belonging to economically poor section, they said.

The two, along with their accomplices, allegedly made changes in the registries of the agricultural land to illegally occupy land of poor people, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Anshu Jain. He said the duo had earlier been booked under the Gangster Act.

Their accomplices -- Sachin, Dhanmeet and Prabhu Dayal -- were recently caught and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

