U'khand CM condoles death of soldier in J&K

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday condoled the death of Army jawan Rahul Rainswal who was killed fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Rawat prayed for fortitude to the soldier's kin in this hour of grief and assured them of all help from the state government.

Rainswal (27) was one of the two security personnel killed in the encounter between security forces and the militants on Tuesday. He hailed from a village in Champawat district of Uttarakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.