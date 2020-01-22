Left Menu
U'khand CM condoles death of soldier in J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:30 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday condoled the death of Army jawan Rahul Rainswal who was killed fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Rawat prayed for fortitude to the soldier's kin in this hour of grief and assured them of all help from the state government.

Rainswal (27) was one of the two security personnel killed in the encounter between security forces and the militants on Tuesday. He hailed from a village in Champawat district of Uttarakhand.

