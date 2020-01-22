Left Menu
GSTR-3B returns can be filed in a staggered manner: Finance Ministry

Considering the difficulties faced by those from the trade and industry in filing returns, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that now GST taxpayers can file their GSTR-3B returns in a staggered manner.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Considering the difficulties faced by those from the trade and industry in filing returns, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that now GST taxpayers can file their GSTR-3B returns in a staggered manner. "Presently, the last date of filing GSTR-3B returns for every taxpayer is 20th of every month. From now on, the last date for filing of GSTR-3B for the taxpayers having annual turnover of Rs 5 crore and above in the previous financial year would be 20th of the month. Thus, around 8 lakh regular taxpayers would have the last date of GSTR-3B filing as 20th of every month without late fees," said a press release issued by the Finance Ministry.

"The taxpayers having annual turnover below Rs 5 crore in the previous financial year will be divided further in two categories. The tax filers from 15 States/Union Territories will now be having the last date of filing GSTR-3B returns as 22nd of the month without late fees," added the release. For the remaining, taxpayers from the 22 States or Union Territories, the taxpayers "having annual turnover below Rs 5 crore in the previous financial year will now be having the last date of filing the GSTR-3B as 24th of the month without late fees."

The release added that the necessary notification in this regard would be issued later. Further, "difficulties and concerns expressed by the taxpayers regarding the filing of GSTR-3B and other returns" have been discussed by the authority with Infosys, the service provider, according to the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

