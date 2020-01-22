Left Menu
Overhead water tank collapses in West Bengal's Bankura

An overhead tank that supplied drinking water to several villages in West Bengal's Bankura district, came down crashing on Wednesday after its foundation gave way just within four years of construction. The incident, that was captured on several mobile cameras, created a furore as local channels beamed dramatic images of the tank collapsing, splashing water.

However, the government was tight-lipped about the incident that happened around 3 pm in Fate Danga in Sarenga police station area. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

"People of 15 villages were supplied water from the tank that was commissioned in 2016. It had a capacity of 7 lakh litres," an official of the Public Health Engineering Department said on condition of anonymity. "We suspect that the soil loosened, resulting in the collapse of the tank. Investigations are going on and the exact cause will be found out," he added.

The official said that the government has a five-year contract with the construction agency, which will rebuild the overhead tank..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

