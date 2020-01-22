Kolkata couple killed as vehicle hits their bike

A couple was killed when their bike was hit by a vehicle on Bascule Bridge in the city's Port area, police said on Wednesday. Imran Kamal (37) and his wife Sabina Alam (31), residents of Ahiripukur, were returning home after attending a function on Tuesday night when the incident happened, they said.

Police said they are yet to identify the vehicle. "They received multiple head injuries and were declared brought dead when rushed to the SSKM hospital," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said "We are checking the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle which fled after the accident. We have found two helmets but whether they were wearing them or not is a matter of investigation," he added.

In another incident, six persons were injured when an empty goods vehicle crashed into a roadside eatery on Coal Berth Road in the Port area. The accident happened on Tuesday night when the trailer somehow lost control. The driver of the vehicles and five others were injured in the accident, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

