Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli on two-day visit

  • Raebareli
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 23:24 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to take part in the ongoing training camp of party workers. The Congress president, accompanied by the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived at the Fursatganj airport.

The two drove straight from the airport to Uchahar to meet the family of former MLA Ajay Pal whose son died recently. The two spent some time with his family and expressed their condolences. Later, their cavalcade drove to the Bhueymau guest house where the party's four-day training camp is currently going on.

The two are here to take part in the camp under which the party's district and city unit presidents of eastern Uttar Pradesh are getting training. They are also being apprised of the functioning of former leaders of the party who had been at the helm of affairs in the past.

Meanwhile, discussions were held on the political scenario in the state and future strategies, campaigns and movements, UP Congress said in a statement issued in Lucknow. "It was decided in the meeting that the Congress will stage agitations on various issues pertaining to farmers and a roadmap for the agitation was prepared. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was present in the meeting," the statement said.

"The Congress will soon announce a statewide agitation to highlight the poor law and order scenario in the state, plight of farmers, youth, students, unemployment, slowdown which has gripped the economy, price rise and women security. "The government will be cornered right from the block-level to Lucknow. On the issues pertaining to the farmers, 'nukkad sabhas' will be held. Congress workers will visit the homes of the farmers, and they will even corner the public representatives

and officials," the statement said. It was also proposed that in the final phase of Kisaan Aandolan (farmers' agitation), a huge 'Kisaan Aakrosh March' will be taken out in Lucknow.

