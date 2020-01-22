Girl gangraped, her friend beaten up; three arrested

Three persons including a boy were arrested at Kamptee town in the district on Wednesday for allegedly raping a teenage girl and beating up her male friend, the police said. The incident had taken place on Monday night.

The accused were identified as Monu alias Mohnish Milind Borkar, Sheikh Anwar Sheikh Amin (32) and a minor. The trio allegedly attacked the girl and her friend on a secluded spot on Ranala-Bilgaon road.

They allegedly beat up her male friend mercilessly and then dragged her to the bushes and raped her. After the girl reported the incident to the police, senior police officials including Deputy Commissioner of Police V Neelotpal rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday evening. They were booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 324 (assault) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act..

