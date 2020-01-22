Left Menu
In major reshuffle, Haryana govt transfers 23 IAS officers

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:57 IST
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Wednesday issued the transfer and posting orders of 23 IAS officers with immediate effect. Siddhi Nath Roy, Additional Chief Secretary, Transport and Skill Development & Industrial Training Departments has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, relieving V Umashankar of the charge.

Notably, senior Minister Anil Vij, who handles Home, Health and Urban Local Bodies departments, was learnt to be unhappy with Umashankar, Chief Minister M L Khattar's key aide, being given one of the departments he handles. V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran and Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department has now been posted as Additional PS to CM, CEO, of the Pradhikaran and Principal Secretary to Citizen Resources Information Department.

Dheera Khandelwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs and Environment & Climate Change Departments, has been given the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development Department relieving Deepti Umashankar of the charge, an official release said here on Wednesday night. Among other IAS officers, Vijay Singh Dahiya, Labour Commissioner and Secretary of Labour Department has been posted as Director General and Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in place of Chander Shekhar Khare.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department has been posted as Director General and Secretary, Higher Education Department and Director General and Secretary of Technical Education Department, relieving A. Sreenivas of the charge. Sreenivas, Director General and Special Secretary to Higher Education Department to Director General and Special Secretary, Technical Education Department, has been posted as Managing Director of Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation relieving Mohammed Shayin of the charge.

Anita Yadav, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Faridabad, has been posted as Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board relieving Shekhar Vidyarthi of the charge. Chandrasekhar Khare, Director and Special Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department relieving Pankaj Agarwal of the charge.

Ashok Kumar Garg, Sirsa Deputy Commissioner has been posted as Director, Consolidation of Land Holding and Land Records, Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

