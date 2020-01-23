India will always remain grateful to Subhas Chandra Bose: PM
India will always remain grateful to Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
Paying tributes to Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary, the prime minister said that he stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians.
"On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, 'A son was born at midday.' This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause- India's freedom," Modi said referring to Bose, popularly called Netaji.
