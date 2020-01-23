All India News Schedule for Thursday, Jan 23 -Home Minister Amit Shah to address two public meetings in West Delhi at 6 pm and 9 pm.

NATIONAL

-Weekly briefing by Ministry of External Affairs at 3:30 pm. -Brazilian Ambassador Andre’ Aranha Correa do Lago to speak at a conference at 11 am

-Former President Pranab Mukherjee to address first Sukumar Sen memorial lecture organised by EC at 6 pm -Briefing by Army on R-Day participation at 12:30 pm

NCR SCHEDULE -CM Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow at 9:30 am and 4:pm

LEGAL BUREAU

SUPREME COURT

-Hearing on Article 370

-Hearing on election petitions -Hearing on issues related to Dalit rights

HIGH COURT

- Subramanian Swamy’s plea against flying license of Air Asia

- Hearing on Air pollution matter - Bhushan Steel ex-promoter Neeraj Singal plea against money laundering case against him

TRIAL COURTS

-Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh's DA case lodged by CBI and ED - Agusta Westland case: Fresh application by Gautam Khaitan.

- Political cases against AAP leaders.

NORTH REGION

-All-party meeting in Chandigarh on Punjab's water crisis -Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda's press conference.

-Jaipur Literary Festival to begin in Pink City.

SOUTHERN REGION

-Rajinikanth controversy follow-up.

EASTERN REGION -CM Mamata Banerjee to participate in Netaji’s birth anniversary celebrations in Darjeeling.

-Kanhaiya Kumar and Cong leader Somen Mitra at Indrajit Gupta centenary celebrations in Kolkata at 3 pm -Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel at an event in Konark in Odisha.

WESTERN REGION -Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's felicitation by party workers at 5 pm in Mumbai.

-MNS chief Raj Thackeray to address party rally at 7 pm. - Finance Commission members' press conference in Panaji at 6.30 pm

