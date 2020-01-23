NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule for Thursday, Jan 23 -Home Minister Amit Shah to address two public meetings in West Delhi at 6 pm and 9 pm.
NATIONAL
-Weekly briefing by Ministry of External Affairs at 3:30 pm. -Brazilian Ambassador Andre’ Aranha Correa do Lago to speak at a conference at 11 am
-Former President Pranab Mukherjee to address first Sukumar Sen memorial lecture organised by EC at 6 pm -Briefing by Army on R-Day participation at 12:30 pm
NCR SCHEDULE -CM Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow at 9:30 am and 4:pm
LEGAL BUREAU
SUPREME COURT
-Hearing on Article 370
-Hearing on election petitions -Hearing on issues related to Dalit rights
HIGH COURT
- Subramanian Swamy’s plea against flying license of Air Asia
- Hearing on Air pollution matter - Bhushan Steel ex-promoter Neeraj Singal plea against money laundering case against him
TRIAL COURTS
-Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh's DA case lodged by CBI and ED - Agusta Westland case: Fresh application by Gautam Khaitan.
- Political cases against AAP leaders.
NORTH REGION
-All-party meeting in Chandigarh on Punjab's water crisis -Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda's press conference.
-Jaipur Literary Festival to begin in Pink City.
SOUTHERN REGION
-Rajinikanth controversy follow-up.
EASTERN REGION -CM Mamata Banerjee to participate in Netaji’s birth anniversary celebrations in Darjeeling.
-Kanhaiya Kumar and Cong leader Somen Mitra at Indrajit Gupta centenary celebrations in Kolkata at 3 pm -Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel at an event in Konark in Odisha.
WESTERN REGION -Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's felicitation by party workers at 5 pm in Mumbai.
-MNS chief Raj Thackeray to address party rally at 7 pm. - Finance Commission members' press conference in Panaji at 6.30 pm
PTI
DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Rains lash several parts of Punjab, Haryana
CM can take away charge of CID but it is prerogative of cabinet , says Haryana Home Min Vij
Nationwide strike call evokes partial response in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana govt to induct electric buses in roadways fleet: Dy CM Chautala
Haryana budget to focus on education, health, self-reliance: Khattar