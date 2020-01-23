Left Menu
Development News Edition

JLF is for both 'Mann Ki Baat' and 'Kaam Ki Baat': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:28 IST
JLF is for both 'Mann Ki Baat' and 'Kaam Ki Baat': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is the place where thinkers across the world come and do "Kaam Ki Baat" along with "Mann Ki Baat" , said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday during the inauguration ceremony of the annual literary event. The 68-year-old Congress veteran here took an apparent jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio monthly programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"JLF is the pride of Rajasthan, it has carved a place for itself in the world. Everyone is in awe of it. I hope the festival will inspire the new generation. It is being talked about across the world. All the literary people discuss this festival, they feel at JLF they will get a chance to say their 'Mann ki baat' as well as 'Kaam ki baat'. "Today, 'Mann ki baat' is equally important as 'Kaam ki baat'," said Gehlot, who inaugurated the five-day festival.

The festival, now in its 13th edition, was also described by Gehlot as "pride of Rajasthan" and "Sahitya Ka Mahakumbh". During the event, he also paid tribute to Rajasthani poet Vijaydan Detha, and unveiled an English translation of the late poet's works -- "Bijji: Timeless Tales from Marwar". Speaking at the inaugural session, festival co-director and author William Dalrymple told the audience that the JLF has now formally become "the largest literary festival" in the world.

"We had around five lakh people who attended the event last year. At a time when people say love for literature is dying, we are a proof that it isn't. Literature is alive and loved and the teeming crowds at the JLF is a proof of it. "We have inspired others as well, over 300 festivals have taken off in an extraordinary way because of JLF. Extraordinary popularity of JLF is also partly because of India's rich oral tradition,” he said.

Sanjoy Roy, festival producer, said that literature was the only thing that can push against the "spread of a narrative of hatred", the one that the country is witnessing today. "In the land of Gandhi, we are faced with a situation where we are seeing the spread of a narrative of hatred. Literature is one thing that can stand against it, and so can the art," said the managing director of Teamwork Arts, the organisers of the festival.

He also urged the people to raise their voice, asserting that it was not the time to be silent anymore as "tribalism grows across the world". "It's not the time to be silent anymore, if we all have to speak we must speak with one voice, a voice full of empathy and love for each other. Even as tribalism grows across the world and countries build walls around them, we have to remember that each one of us is a human being, together here on this earth for a common cause of humanity," he added.

The latest edition of the JLF will host over 250 speakers including authors, scholars, actors, humanitarians, business leaders, and sports persons from across the world. The festival will witness speakers of 15 Indian and 35 international languages participate in stimulating debates on an array of topics including artificial intelligence, environment, art, culture, history, cinema, and music. Nobel laureate Abhijeet Banerjee, Booker prize winner Howard Jacobson, Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Stephen Greenblatt, Dexter Filkins and Paul Muldoon, Booker International winner Jokha Alharthi, novelists Elizabeth Gilbert, Roshan Ali, and Manoranjan Byapari will be among the speakers to participate at the JLF.

The literary extravaganza will come to a close on January 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Virus fears drag down European stocks ahead of ECB policy decision

European shares fell on Thursday, hit by worries over the spread of a new flu-like virus in China, with investors also bracing for the European Central Banks first policy decision of the year.The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.3 and...

Aparshakti adorably wishes wife Aakriti a happy birthday

Actor and radio jockey Aparshakti Khurana wished wife Aakriti on her birthday through adorable social media posts. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared glimpses of the celebration. He wrote, Happy Bdayyy Kuckoooooo ...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Gauff vows to be more aggressive in Osaka showdown

American teenager Coco Gauff has promised to be more aggressive against holder Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, as she hopes for a different outcome in their second career meeting. A nervous Gauff was beaten ...

World Court says has preliminary jurisdiction in Myanmar genocide case

The International Court of Justice said on Thursday that it has jurisdiction to hear a case against Myanmar seeking emergency measures to prevent it committing genocide against its Rohingya minority. Presiding Judge Yusuf Abdulqawi, in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020