Maha: Police wards to get on-job training in Aurangabad

Marathwada Accelerator forGrowth and Incubation Council will now provide on-job trainingto wards of police personnel who have dropped out afterclasses 10 and 12, an official here said on Thursday

The initiative has been taken in collaboration withNational Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and localmicro, small and medium enterprises, he added

The 12 to 15-month-long training for 40 such students,including six girls, will commence in the presence ofinspector general Ravinder Singal on Thursday, director ofMAGIC Ashish Garde said in a press release.

