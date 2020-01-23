Gun used to kill TN police officer recovered from drain Kochi, Jan 23 (PTI): A gun allegedly used to kill a Tamil Nadu police officer early this month was recovered from a drainage near the KSRTC bus stand here by the 'Q' branch team probing the case, police said here on Thursday. The gun, reportedly made in Italy, was recovered in the presence of the arrested suspects --Abdul Shameem and Taufeeq--while they werebrought here as part of gathering evidence in connection with the case, they said.

Police suspect that the gun allegedly used by the assailants was meant only for Army supply. Personnel of the Tamil Nadu 'Q' branch, which handles matters related to extremists and involving national security, had taken the duo into custody last week.

Two unidentified men had shot Special Sub Inspector Wilson with a pistol and stabbed him when he was on duty at Kaliyakavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari on the border with Kerala around 9.30 PM on January 8..

