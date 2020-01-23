Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Kohra Ghana Hai': Poetic take on mob lynching

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:40 IST
'Kohra Ghana Hai': Poetic take on mob lynching
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Naveen Chourey attempts to reach out to the masses, tap into their compassion and empathy, and bring about a meaningful transformation with his collection of poems that deals with topics like mob lynching, Kashmir and the plight of soldiers among others. The poems in "Kohra Ghana Hai: Nothing Personal" are a take on nationalism, patriotism and the state of our country.

"Every time a language is born, poetry follows in its wake. Mass movements and social change have never been devoid of poetry - irrespective of countries, eras, and religions," says Chourey, an IIT graduate who likes to be described as a writer while performing and an actor while sitting with pen and paper. "Poetry has always been the bedrock of the social conscience of the human race. Experimenting with poetry, I came to realize that poetry is an extremely powerful and unique medium in reaching out to the common man and unite people," he says.

One of the poems in the collection, brought out by Penguin, is 'Pinjra' which is being recited by anti-citizenship law protesters during demonstrations. With anger as its core emotion and an interrogative form, the poem, which is a take on Kashmir, raises several questions on how long people can live under restrictions.

Another poem of his, 'Vaastavik Kanoon' talks about mob lynching, while 'Main Sarhad Pe Khada Hoon' is about the plight of soldiers posted at the borders. "Kohra Ghana Hai" is a flipbook published in Devanagri and Roman script.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-France uses Davos to pursue global 'digital tax' goal

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is optimistic of reaching a deal on a global tax on digital companies, despite an initial failure to agree one with the United States.We are moving in the right direction, Le Maire told Reuters TV at t...

Amended citizenship law and situation in Kashmir are internal issues of India: Brazilian envoy to PTI.

Amended citizenship law and situation in Kashmir are internal issues of India Brazilian envoy to PTI....

UPDATE 1-Virus fears drag down European stocks ahead of ECB policy decision

European shares fell on Thursday, hit by worries over the spread of a new flu-like virus in China, with investors also bracing for the European Central Banks first policy decision of the year.The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.3 and...

Aparshakti adorably wishes wife Aakriti a happy birthday

Actor and radio jockey Aparshakti Khurana wished wife Aakriti on her birthday through adorable social media posts. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared glimpses of the celebration. He wrote, Happy Bdayyy Kuckoooooo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020