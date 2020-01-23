Left Menu
Development News Edition

644 militants surrender in Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:28 IST
644 militants surrender in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In one of the largest surrender of militants in Assam, a total of 644 cadres of eight insurgent groups formally laid down arms on Thursday. The members of the insurgent groups -- ULFA (I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF, and NLFB -- joined the mainstream in front of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a program here.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "People are happy that you have returned to the mainstream for the development of Assam. You have inspired all those who believe in democracy. "I appeal to people still outside (the mainstream) to come forward and work for making India a strong country.

Without peace, progress is not possible. In all the countries excelling in different fields, peace prevails and we have to do the same." The government will carry out its Constitutional duty for the rehabilitation of the surrendered extremists, who can avail the benefits of existing government schemes for their sustenance, Sonowal said. The highest number of 301 militants who surrendered belonged to the National Liberation Front of Bengali (NLFB), followed by 178 from Adivashi Dragon Fighter (ADF) and 87 from the National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA) The others who surrendered included 50 cadres of the United Liberation Front of Assam -Independence (ULFA(I), 8 militants of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), 6 insurgents of the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), 13 members of the Rava National Liberation Front (RNLF) and one Communist Party of India (Maoist) militant.

Besides 177 arms, the militants also laid down 58 magazines, 1.93 kg explosives, 52 grenades, 71 bombs, three rocket launchers, 306 detonators, two RT sets, and 17 khukris. "This is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. Altogether 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their arms. This is one of the largest surrenders of militants in recent history," Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters.

Addressing the former militants, Mahanta said, "Many forces keep trying to hamper peace in Assam, but you overcame that. You may have had anguish over different issues, but you realized that by giving life instead of taking away life is more important for the development of the state." Inspector-General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath said the surrendred militants came to a unilateral ceasefire between 2015 and 2019. "Today they formally laid down arms in an official function in front of the chief minister. These groups are not related to NDFB(S) militants, who declared ceasefire earlier this month," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Turkish foreign minister calls for enlarged NATO, Georgia membership

Turkeys foreign minister called on Thursday for the enlargement of NATO and the addition of Georgia to the organisation.I dont understand why we have not invited Georgia or we havent activated the action plan for Georgia to become a member,...

Adesina opens trading at London Stock Exchange, AfDB becomes member of LAAG

On Wednesday, January 22, the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina was welcomed to open markets for trading at the London Stock Exchange.The Chairman of London Stock Exchange, Don Robert invited the Chief of the Afric...

Closer and closer to landing at stadium and playing straight: Kohli on tight schedule

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday took a dig at the scheduling of their tour of New Zealand within five days of a home assignment against Australia, saying cricketers are getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing s...

Iran uses violence, politics to try to push US out of Iraq

Beirut, Jan 23 AP Iran has long sought the withdrawal of American forces from neighbouring Iraq, but the US killing of an Iranian general and an Iraqi militia commander in Baghdad has added new impetus to the effort, stoking anti-American f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020