Sunny but cold morning in Kashmir

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:11 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:11 IST
Kashmir witnessed a sunny but cold morning as the minimum temperature at most places in the valley dropped on Thursday, even as Gulmarg and few other areas in the higher reaches experienced fresh light snowfall overnight, weather officials said. Few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in the north, received fresh light snowfall during the night, while the weather remained dry in the plains of the valley, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said.

He said the cloud cover receded, allowing sunlight to reach the ground in the morning, but the valley continued to experience sub-zero minimum temperature, which dropped further from the previous night at most places. The minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar was minus 0.5 degree Celsius – slightly up from minus 0.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday, the official said.

He said the mercury in Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir – settled at a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius. The night temperature in Pahalgam tourist resort in South Kashmir witnessed a drop of seven degrees to settle at a low of minus 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the Kashmir Valley, the official added. Gulmarg registered a minimum of minus 11.2 degrees Celsius – a drop of over three degrees from minus 8 degrees Celsius the previous night, he said.

The night temperature in Kokernag, in south, settled at a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. Leh in Ladakh Union Territory recorded a low of minus 18 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Office has forecast light rain or snow in the valley over the next few days from Friday. PTI SSB CK

