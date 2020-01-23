New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. DEL32 JK-ILTIJA Iltija Mufti alleges harassment by special security group Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Thursday alleged that she was being "harassed" by her security detail, SSG, and said the Home Ministry should focus its resources on matters of grave importance rather than "stalking young women like me".

DEL27 UP-SONIA-AMETHI UP: Sonia, Priyanka meet kin of those killed in road accident near Amethi Amethi (UP): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met the families of those who were killed in a road accident near here. DEL36 UP-CAA-OPPN Oppn slams UP CM for warning to anti-CAA protesters Lucknow: The opposition parties on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for warning anti-CAA protesters that "azadi" slogans raised by them will be treated as sedition.

DES25 UP-CAA-PROTESTS Anti-CAA protesters 'chased away' in Varanasi; demonstrations in Rae Bareli, Azamgarh Lucknow: Police "chased away" the women and youth who had descended on the Varanasi's Baniabagh ground on Thursday in protest against the CAA amid reports of similar demonstrations from Rae Bareli and Azamgarh. DES20 UP-CM-GANGA 1038 gram panchayats will practice organic farming in coming years: UP CM Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that 1038 gram panchayats in the districts, through which Ganga Yatra will pass, will practice organic farming in the coming years.

DEL8 HR-VIJ-CID Always maintained CM is supreme, he can take away or divide any dept: Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said he has always maintained that the chief minister is supreme and can take away or divide any department, hours after he was stripped of the charge of CID. DES18 HR-HOODA-KHATTAR Khattar govt doing no work except squabbling over who controls which department: Hooda Chandigarh: With Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij stripped of the charge of CID, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday hit out at the Khattar-led BJP-JJP government, saying it was doing no work except "squabbling over" who controls which department. DES17 RJ-CITIZENSHIP-PILOT Raj govt to introduce resolution against CAA: Pilot Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will introduce a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the assembly session beginning Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.

IN THE PIPELINE Chandigarh: An all-party meeting headed by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought setting up of a tribunal for reassessment of river water in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.