SDPI members hold protest, allege K'taka govt shielding accused who planted IED at Mangaluru airport

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Thursday held a protest against the Karnataka government, accusing it of shielding Aditya Rao, the main accused of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Mangaluru airport on January 20.

Visual from the protest by SDPI members in Mangaluru on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court has sent the accused Aditya Rao to 10 days police custody.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bengaluru Police said that the procedure is being followed to hand-over to the Mangaluru Police a suspect who surrendered before it two days after planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Mangaluru International Airport. The IED was later defused in an open field by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad. (ANI)

