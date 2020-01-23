Four held for cloning ATM cards, illegally withdrawing money in UP

A special task force of UP police arrested four persons allegedly involved in cloning ATM cards and illegally withdrawing money from bank accounts from Gomti Nagar on Thursday, an STF official said. A card reader, a scanner, 27 ATM cards, a laptop computer and other gadgets used for cloning were seized from them.

The official said the gang members would trick people into handing their ATM cards to them, retrieve the security codes and after cloning the cards, they would withdraw money from their bank accounts. The four accused have told the STF they used to target crowded ATM kiosks.

The STF identified them as Mohd Waseem, Aziz Ahmad, Anand Bahadur Singh alias Sohan Singh, and Sanjay Yadav. The Cybercrime Cell is conducting a detailed probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

