Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:07 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:07 IST
Thousand of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26.

Police personnel have been directed to stay utmost alert since Delhi polls are also around the corner. Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy foot fall areas are being taken. "We have intensified patrolling in public places. Group patrolling, night patrolling and vehicle checking is being carried out with the help of Central Armed Police Forces. Frisking at metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals have also been tightened," a senior police official said.

At least 150 CCTV cameras have been installed in areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar, the officer added. The police have also asked hotels, taxi and auto drivers to remain alert. Besides, security guards and members of Delhi Police's 'eyes and ear scheme' were also briefed.

The security personnel have identified vulnerable spots such as crowded markets, railway stations, bus stands and other high-value establishments and efforts are being made to secure them with deployment of extra police force. A traffic advisory has also been issued about the police's elaborate arrangement about route diversions for the Republic Day.

No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday. Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15, according to the advisory.

It asked people to report to the nearest police station in case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen.

