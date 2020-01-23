Four held with illegal arms in Haryana's Hisar

Four persons carrying illegal firearms in their car were arrested in Haryana's Hisar district on Thursday, police said. Six pistols, 12 magazines and three cartridges were recovered from the car and the vehicle was seized, they said.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Matloda, Nishan from Kharia, Amardass a native of Daulatpur and Ajay from Bagri in Bhaini Badshahpur, an official statement said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the four men near a bus terminus in Matlauda, the police said.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the four accused and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

