Focus on CMP implementation: Kharge tells Maha Cong ministers

Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked his party's ministers in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to focus on the implementation of the common minimum programme (CMP). Talking to reporters after holding a meeting with Congress ministers and leaders here, Kharge, who is party's in-charge in Maharashtra, said he has asked the ministers to work towards protecting the Constitution.

"The gaurdian ministers should focus on strengthening the party in their respective districts," he said. In the districts where the Congress does not have guardian ministers, party's senior leaders should focus on the implementation of government policies and programmes, and also work towards strengthening the party, he said..

