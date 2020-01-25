Left Menu
JK drops 'Sher-e-Kashmir' from name of police medals

  PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 25-01-2020 23:41 IST
  • |
  Created: 25-01-2020 23:39 IST
JK drops 'Sher-e-Kashmir' from name of police medals
On the eve of Republic Day, three officers including the Inspector General of Police S P Pani were awarded Jammu and Kashmir police medal for meritorious service. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced a change in nomenclature of police medal for gallantry and police medal for meritorious service, removing the word 'Sher-e-Kashmir', a reference to the former chief minister and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. "It is hereby ordered that the words 'Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Sher-i-Kashmir police medal for meritorious service' wherever appearing in the government order No.332(P) of 2001 dated 01.08.2001, as amended from time to time, shall henceforth be read as 'Jammu and Kashmir police medal for gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir police medal for meritorious service," Principal Secretary, home department, Shaleen Kabra said in an order.

On the eve of Republic Day, three officers including the Inspector General of Police S P Pani were awarded Jammu and Kashmir police medal for meritorious service. Pani, who was recently relieved of the post of IGP Armed Kashmir, is presently on Central deputation. After approval by the competent authority, he was appointed to the grade of Director-I in the class executive cadre of the cabinet secretariat, on deputation basis for a period of four years.

The other two are SSP Koshal Kumar Sharma and SSP Suhail Munawar Mir. Last month, the administration dropped Abdullah's birth anniversary from the list of the official holiday of 2020, drawing a strong reaction from the NC, the Congress, and other parties.

Meanwhile, 11 persons have been selected for 'Jammu and Kashmir Government awards' on the occasion of Republic Day. Rinku Raja Pandita, an employee of tourism department who lost his life during rafting in Lidder river at the famous hill resort of Pahalgam in June last year, was awarded for bravery, an official spokesman said, adding that his family will get Rs 1 lakh, a medal, and a citation.

Others who have been awarded include Krishan Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Lone (award for achievements in the field of literature), Abu Sufyan Malik (performing art), FAyaz Ahmad Mir, shawl weaver, (excellence in Arts and crafts), N A Qureshi (social reforms and empowerment) who will get a cash award of Rs 51,000, a medal and a citation each, the spokesman said. He said Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, Secretary, Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi, Director General (Planning Development) Tariq Ahmad Khan and Additional Secretary, home department, Khalid Majeed have been awarded for their meritorious services.

They will receive a cash award of Rs 51,000, a medal and a citation each. In the outstanding sports person category, the spokesman said Shivani Charak (climbing) will get a cash award of Rs 51,000, a medal and a citation.

Sixty police officers and personnel were awarded the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.

