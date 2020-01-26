Spread awareness about criminal justice system to prevent trafficking

Spreading awareness among tribal girls about the criminal justice system could be one of the initiatives to help prevent trafficking, a senior Jharkhand Police officer has said. Additional Director General of Police (CID) Anurag Gupta said tribal girls are unaware of the social justice system or the criminal justice system and there was a need to educate them about the system.

Gupta was speaking at a round-table discussion to strengthen prevention initiatives in Jharkhand, said a press note issued by the US Consulate, Kolkata and NGO 'Shakti Vahini' after a workshop here on Friday. The Consulate in association with the NGO has undertaken the responsibility to implement the project---"From One to Many--Ignite the Force", particularly aimed at strengthening youth engagement to prevent human-trafficking, the note said.

"Tribal girls are the most affected when it comes to trafficking," the press note said quoting Gupta. Sonia Laul, the Political Economic Officer, US, Consulate General, Kolkata, said, "Human-trafficking being a global issue, there is a need to empower youth leaders. When we empower them, we can see the change. They are alert, vigilant and always ready to lead and the United States is committed to bringing international leaders together to fight the crime of human trafficking".

The US, Consulate and Shakti Vahini have launched "From One To Many -Ignite the Force" a series of anti- trafficking workshops to empower youth to combat human trafficking and facilitate inter and intra state collaboration in Ranchi, the release said. Similar workshops were launched in Guwahati and Patna earlier, it said.

"The projects goal is to empower youth to lead prevention campaigns, such as the Swayamsiddha campaign in West Bengal that has forged a multi-stakeholder collaboration to empower school girls," the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.