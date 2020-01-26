Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh Guv calls upon people to fight corruption

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Sunday called upon the people of the state to join hands with the state government to fight the hydra-headed monster 'corruption' for the sake of development. Unfurling the Tricolour at Indira Gandhi Park here on the occasion of Republic Day function, Mishra in his address said that in order to bring transparency and curb corruption, the government had developed Arunachal satellite-based monitoring and geo tagging tool which is compulsory for all government departments to geo tag all projects.

"My government is seeking team spirit and working hard to achieve excellence in governance, quality education, better health services, progressive changes in agriculture and horticulture sectors, blue economy, employment generation and drinking water to all households by 2024 besides maintaining law and order through modernization of police forces, he said. Mishra said the government is adopting a comprehensive approach with better and new technologies for roadways, railways, airways, waterways and internet in the state.

"We have developed a comprehensive plan to upgrade all roads in the district headquarters over a period of next four years under the Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan 2019-24, to bring improvement in 150 km roads in the state capital, upgrade important inter-state and inter-district roads to the specification of state highway," he said. Mishra informed that the government was trying to get sanction from the Centre this year for two important road projects Frontier Highway and East-West Corridor.

While the Frontier Highway will provide seamless connectivity across the entire border state, the East-West Corridor will act as an economic corridor and usher in industrial development, he said. "I appeal to all the people, especially the landowners to cooperate and offer the requisite land generously whenever required in public interest," Mishra said.

The governor said the greenfield airport at Hollongi, near here and its auxiliary support infrastructure is now on the work chart of the government and it would be completed in the next three years time. He said that as per reports of the Union Finance Ministry, the GST collection of Arunachal Pradesh till December last year has recorded 124 per cent jump, greatest in the country.

Mishra said, the hydropower potential would take the state from an economic resource constraint state to an economic affluent one in the country and the Dibang Multipurpose project (2880 mega watt) with an approved expenditure of Rs 28,080 crore is a major step in the direction, which would be completed in next nine years. "The government has approved the state industrial policy to make the state investment-friendly by promoting ease of doing business. We will have a single-window system to create a conducive business environment and will provide attractive incentives and subsidies for setting up industries in the state, he said in his address.

The governor said, in view of large number of users of opium, cannabis, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the state, the government had constituted 'Control, Awareness, Monitoring and Enforcement' (CAME) teams to combat drug menace and destroy illicit opium and cannabis cultivation in the districts. In the health sector, he said, the state government has launched the ambitious Chief Ministers Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) which would provide health insurance cover to a family up to five lakh per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization which are not covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre.

To promote tourism in the state the government will bring out a comprehensive tourism development policy to harness the tourism potential. Various contingents of state police and para-military forces including school children participated in the march past, while display of tribal dances were highlights of the Republic Day function.

