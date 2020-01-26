Gujarat's Republic Day tableau represents architectural wonder 'Rani ki Vav'

In the Republic Day 2020 parade here on Sunday, the tableau of Gujarat showcased 'Rani ki Vav - Jal Mandir', a unique piece of ancient Indian architectural style and craftsmanship located in the city of Patan. It is the only step-well declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Rani Ki Vav was built by Rani Udayamati in memory of her husband King Bhimdev-I in 1083.

The front part of the tableau depicted Lord Vishnu reclining on Sheshnag - the Serpent God in relief form along with a village woman who is shown carrying water in an earthen pot over his statue. The middle part showed the step-well along with its corridors and stairs. The statues of Buddha, Kalki and Devi were depicted in the middle partition wall. Over 800 artifacts including the Das-avataras of Lord Vishnu were carved in the seven corridors of the step-well.

The rear part of the tableau, a famous idol of Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu was depicted in relief. (ANI)

