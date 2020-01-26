Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mopa international airport will boost tourism in Goa: Governor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 12:11 IST
Mopa international airport will boost tourism in Goa: Governor
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said that the upcoming greenfield international airport at Mopa will boost tourism in the state. He also said that the crime rate in Goa declined by over 10 percent in 2019, while its detection rate rose by four percent.

The governor was speaking after hoisting the national flag at Campal Parade ground in Panaji as part of the 71st Republic Day celebrations. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present. "Goa will soon get its international airport, which will boost the tourism industry in the state," Malik said.

The first phase of the proposed airport at Mopa in North Goa is expected to be completed by 2022. The Supreme Court recently cleared the path for construction of this airport by lifting the suspension on environmental clearance (EC) granted to the project spread over 2,131 acres.

Malik further said, "Between January and September last year, as many as 37,066,14 domestic tourists and 4,93,820 international travelers visited the state." Goa is creating new avenues of growth through infrastructure development for the tourism industry, he added. Expressing satisfaction over the law and order situation in Goa, the governor said the crime rate of the state declined by 10.4 percent in 2019, while the crime detection rate rose to 86 percent in the same year from 82 percent in 2018.

He said it became possible due to an adequate number of staff and implementation of various measures. Malik lauded the state government for achieving several "milestones", including getting the 'open defecation free' tag under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He hailed the ban on single-use plastic in the state, calling it an "important step towards conserving the ecology".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Gaza City, Jan 26 AFP Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday warned the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence. We firmly declare that the dea...

Alibaba's Taobao takes down overpriced face masks on its marketplace

Alibabas Taobao marketplace said on Sunday that it has removed sales of face masks from shops that show unstable prices or false advertising, as prices for the products surged as Chinese consumers race to protect themselves from the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020