Guv Droupadi Murmu leads R-day celebrations in Jharkhand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 12:55 IST
Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said all the people will be taken along in the states development endeavor. Unfurling the national flag at the Mohrabadi ground here to celebrate the 71st Republic Day, Murmu said it would be inclusive and justifiable development and economic progress.

"To bring Jharkhand in the category of the developed states in the country, everyone has to discharge ones role, keeping the state and the nation on top," she said. The government's most important priority is to establish rule of law, the governor said.

Murmu said 65 percent of the population is the youth and unemployment is a burning issue. The government will soon fill up vacancies from panchayat to state-level departments, she said. "The youth will be trained and will be provided self-employment opportunities. So also, women will be empowered," the governor said.

She said the government will strengthen the tribal tradition of self-rule and the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act will be strictly implemented. Murmu said the government will give minimum support price to the farmers main produce as well as on vegetables, provide tools to economically weaker farmers, besides taking up works of drinking water, education, tourism and healthcare.

Hoisting the tricolor at the states second capital city Dumka, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "The Constitution is not just a document but the medium of life and the state government will work with sensitivity and without any discrimination." Expressing pain at the recent incidents at West Singhbhum district and Lohardaga, Soren called upon the people to assist in the development of the state, rising above religion and language as the Constitution gives the right to everyone to live equally. "The government will not bow before 'bhid tantra' (mobocracy)," he said, adding "We are first, Indian irrespective of religion or language." " ... let us create a Jharkhand where there will also be all-round development of tribals, Dalits, the poor, the deprived, the backward and the minority," Soren said.

