71 contingents of army, police, schoolchildren take part in Republic Day parade in Lucknow

Seventy-one contingents comprising the army, paramilitary, police and school children dressed in uniforms and attires marched through the streets here to celebrate the 71st Republic Day on Sunday. The parade started from Ravindralaya (in Charbagh) and culminated at the K D Singh Babu Stadium.

Elaborating about it, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI, "The total number of contingents stood at 71, as it is the 71st Republic Day. The contingents were drawn from military, paramilitary, police, bands, schoolchildren, tableaux of various organizations and departments, and cultural programs by schoolchildren. The main theme for this year was national integration, swachhta (cleanliness), environment, Ganga and fit India." Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took the salute at the Vidhan Bhavan here.

Flower petals were also showered by helicopters on the contingents. Curious onlookers were spotted through the entire stretch of the parade on either sides of the road, with children shouting 'Jai Hind' as the marching contingents moved on the city's streets one after the other.

In her message on the eve of the Republic Day on Saturday, Patel had said it is the responsibility of each and everyone of us to maintain the unity and integrity of the country, whose independence was achieved by the sacrifice of freedom fighters. "The occasion of the Republic Day motivates us to maintain peace, amity, and brotherhood," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "The Republic Day reminds us of the sacrifice of our freedom fighters and at the same time it also makes us aware about the constitutional duties. This national festival gives an opportunity to introspect and commit to fulfil the dreams of great patriots."

