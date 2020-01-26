Left Menu
R-Day: Uttarakhand governor calls for safety of women

  • Dehradun
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 16:42 IST
  26-01-2020
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya in a Republic Day message on Sunday termed female foeticide the worst sin, saying the safety of daughters right from the womb of their mothers is our collective responsibility. Maurya described the women as the axis of Uttarakhand's development and said they should be respected and given equal treatment both at home and workplace.

"Daughters in our times have proved that if they get equal opportunities of education and employment, they are no less than anyone. Female foeticide is the worst sin. Safety of daughters right from the womb of their mothers is our collective responsibility," she said. The governor also praised the state government for providing women with adequate education and employment opportunities and highlighted the steps being taken by the state government for improving nutrition among pregnant women and infants.

Earlier in day, Maurya unfurled the Tricolour at the parade ground here to mark the 71st Republic Day celebrations. Maurya also witnessed a joint march past by the security forces, including the police and ITBP, besides a dozen tableaux presented by different departments and colourful dance performances by schoolchildren.

Notable tableaux included the ones presented by the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority, State Disaster Response Force, Tourism and Culture Department, Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development  Agency and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also attended a photo exhibition put up at the parade ground showcasing the development works done by the state government in the past three years.

The chief minister also met the freedom fighters who attended the function and offered them shawls as a token of respect. The governor hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at the chief minister's official residence, the state assembly premises and the secretariat. In her republic Day message, Governor Maurya suggested that the homestay scheme meant to give a boost to tourism can be linked to employment generation in rural area.

Maurya said 2020 is an important year for Uttarakhand as it completes 20 years of its existence. Providing electricity, water and health facilities to all villages in the remotest parts of the state is a major challenge, she said, adding the state government has made several policy changes to deal with it.  PTI ALM RDK

RDK

