Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local language, dialects to be medium of instruction in C'garh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 16:49 IST
Local language, dialects to be medium of instruction in C'garh

Local Chhattisgarhi language and different dialects will be made the medium of instruction in primary schools across Chhattisgarh from the next academic session, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday. Speaking at the state-level Republic Day function held in Jagdalpur, around 290 kms from here, he also cautioned that if political parties place their creed above the country, then people's freedom will once again be in danger and might end forever.

Appealing to the people to work towards protecting the Constitution, he said its different aspects will be taught in schools. The state government had on Friday issued a circular to schools, asking them to hold discussion on the Constitution after prayers every Monday.

He said the previous UPA government at the Centre had made a provision in the Right to Education Act 2009 to ensure children are taught in their mother tongue as much as possible. "But ironically, the state has not yet taken any concrete step in this direction," he said.

"From the forthcoming academic session, arrangements will be made to use local Chhattisgarhi language and dialects like Gondi, Halbi, Bhatri, Sargujia, Korwa, Pando, Kudukh, Kamari and others as medium of instruction in primary schools," Baghel said. Various programmes will be held to discuss the lives of great personalities so that the young generation gets inspired by their deeds, Baghel said.

Quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, who had said that 'a thought bothers that will India be able to maintain its independence or again lose it?', Baghel said, "If political parties place their creed above the country, then our freedom will once again be in danger and, possibly, end forever." "We will counter any such possible event with full determination...We must resolve to protect our freedom till the last drop of blood. To achieve our social and economic goals, we should follow Constitutional measures," he added. Baghel said the India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had identified communalism as the most dangerous trend of his time, and hence insisted on a "secular Constitution".

"The biggest reason behind the heights of development that India has achieved in the past seven decades is the power of our Constitution, which makes the nation a socialist, secular, democratic republic despite all diversities," Baghel stressed. Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government at the Centre amid the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Baghel said, "The present situation in the country is not hidden from anyone." "Amid all regressive forces, Chhattisgarh has once again succeeded in proving that we (people) know how to connect, how to create, how to build. People of this state never believed in division," he claimed.

Highlighting various schemes and achievements of his government, Baghel said criminal cases against 313 people in Bastar region were withdrawn based on the recommendation of Justice A K Patnaik-led committee set up to review offences lodged against tribals (in Naxal-hit areas). He said this move has been a great relief to tribals and the committee's recommendations will ensure hundreds of people in future will get justice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020