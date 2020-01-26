Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 16:49 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL23 RDAY-JAMMU Republic Day celebrated across Jammu amid tight security arrangements Jammu: Amid tight security arrangements, the 71st Republic Day was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across the Jammu region on Sunday with Lt Governor G C Murmu unfurling the national flag at the main function here.

DEL8 JK-MOBILES R-Day celebrations: Mobile phone services snapped in Kashmir Srinagar: Mobile phone services were snapped in Kashmir on Sunday as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the valley, officials said. DES6 RDAY-AIR INDIA Republic Day: Air India distributes 30000 national flags among its passengers Srinagar: The national carrier Air India celebrated the 71st Republic Day by distributing 30,000 Indian flags made of eco-friendly seed paper among its passengers at airports in metro cities and Srinagar on Sunday. DES11 RDAY-PUNJAB-AMARINDER Punjab CM invokes Guru Nanak's message of secularism Mohali: Invoking Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's Dev message of "na koi Hindu, na koi Musalman", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Sunday vowed to protect the country's secular fabric.

DES3 RDAY PUNJAB Punjab, Haryana, UT of Chandigarh celebrate Republic Day Chandigarh: Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Sunday joined the nation in celebrating the 71st Republic Day. DES13 RDAY-LD UKD R-Day: Uttarakhand governor calls for safety of women Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya in a Republic Day message on Sunday termed female foeticide the worst sin, saying the safety of daughters right from the womb of their mothers is our collective responsibility.

DES5 RDAY-UP-CELEBRATIONS 71 contingents of army, police, schoolchildren take part in Republic Day parade in Lucknow Lucknow: Seventy-one contingents comprising the army, paramilitary, police and schoolchildren dressed in uniforms and attires marched through the streets here to celebrate the 71st Republic Day on Sunday. DEL25 CONG-PILOT-LD INTERVIEW People who struggled for ensuring poll victory must be made to feel valuable part of govt: Pilot New Delhi: Hailing the setting up of a coordination panel by the Congress in Rajasthan as a "good move", Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said people who struggled for ensuring victory in polls must be made to feel a valuable part of the ruling dispensation as sometimes one tends to take the party organisation for granted after governments are formed.

DES12 UP-AMU-HECKLE AMU Vice Chancellor heckled at R Day function Aligarh: AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor was on Sunday heckled by a group of students during his Republic Day speech here soon after he termed as "unfortunate" the recent happenings on the campus and said peaceful protests will be allowed on any issue within the ambit of law..

