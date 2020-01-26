Left Menu
Governor outlines achievements of Bihar government

  PTI
  • |
  Patna
  • |
  Updated: 26-01-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 17:16 IST
Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan on Sunday highlighted the steps being taken by the government to ensure welfare of the weaker sections of the society, including Dalits and minorities, besides effective management of natural disasters which the state has been prone to. Addressing a Republic Day function after unfurling the tricolour at the Gandhi Maidan here, Chauhan underscored the governments efforts to fight climate change through environment conservation efforts covered under the 'Jal- Jeevan-Hariyali' campaign which was the theme of the massive human chain organised last Sunday.

He also expressed concern over monsoons having become irregular, resulting in dry spells interspersed with torrential rainfall for a few days which had led to flash floods in various parts of the state first in July and again in October. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and members of the state cabinet were present at the function.

The programme was also marked by parading of tableaux of various government departments, highlighting their respective achievements. Earlier, the chief minister had unfurled the tricolor at his official residence.

After the Gandhi Maidan function he visited a 'Mahadalit tola' (locality inhabited by communities considered most backward among Dalits) in rural Patna and attended Republic Day celebrations, a practice he has followed through his decade and a half-long tenure. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at offices of political parties, government establishments and educational institutions.

Sweet shops made brisk business in the morning as the people of the state love to treat themselves to 'jalebis' at R-Day functions. Also, congratulatory messages came from the governor, the chief minister and other dignitaries to this years Padma awardees hailing from Bihar.

Veteran socialist leader George Fernandes, a Kannadiga by birth who made Bihar his 'karmabhoomi', has been posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Seven people from the state have been awarded Padma Shri including the late mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh and acclaimed gynaecologist Shanti Rai..

