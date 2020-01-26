Republic Day celebrated in Manipur amid tight security

Amid tight security arrangements, the 71st Republic Day was celebrated with fervor and gaiety across Manipur on Sunday with Governor Najma Heptulla unfurling the national flag at the main function here. Heptulla, who was the chief guest of the programme at the historic Kangla Fort, inspected the parade and took salute at an impressive march past by armed forces and police personnel.

At least 118 contingents comprising of Manipur police personnel and commandos, BSF, CRPF, state police cycle unit and other cultural troupes participated in the ceremonial parade. Chief Minister N Biren Singh also attended another programme celebrating the 71st Republic Day at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade ground in the state capital.

During his speech, he emphasised on the need for "equal development, peaceful co-existence and mutual respect among all ethnic groups of the state". The Republic Day celebrations across districts passed off peacefully despite boycott call given by militants' groups, officials said.

The chief minister urged all to safeguard the integrity of the country including the state. "The main objective of the current BJP-led government is to bring equal development," Biren said, adding that the state administration is taking up multiple projects in the hill areas.

During the event at the Kangla Fort, one senior officer was awarded the President's police medal for his distinguished service while six others got the police medal for their meritorious services. Four officers were awarded the Union Home minister's medal for excellence in police training..

