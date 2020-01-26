Jharkhand Governor summons DGP, directs him to take action against Chaibasa accused

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu on Sunday summoned the state's Director General of Police (DGP) KN Choubey and directed him to take action against the accused in the Chaibasa incident where seven villagers were killed last week after an altercation with the supporters of the Pathalgadi movement at a village meeting. The mutilated bodies of the seven victims were recovered from a forest about seven kilometre from Burugulikera village of Chaibasa in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The victims reportedly belonged to the Murmu tribe.

The Governor also instructed the DGP to ensure that peace and law and order are maintained across the state. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who visited Chaibasa on January 23, has also ordered an SIT probe into the incident which is expected to submit its report by Wednesday.

Soren met the Governor before leaving for Chaibasa and apprised her about the unfortunate incident. He visited the Raj Bhawan again after returning and gave the full detail of the incident. He also informed the Governor about the actions being taken in the matter. DGP KN Choubey has said that it is too early to say that Pathalgarhi movement supporters were behind the killing and pointed out that the region is infested with Left Wing Terrorism as well.

According to reports, Pathalgadi supporters had organised a meeting in the Burugulikera village on last Sunday. A few villagers in the meeting objected to the way the movement was being carried out in the region and had a heated argument with the supporters. They were later abducted and their decapitated bodies were found in the forest. Pathalgadi refers to a practice of placing stone plaques with declarations and warning inscribed on them at the entry point of villages. The plaques, proclaiming allegiance to the Constitution, carry inscriptions dismissing the authority of the central and state governments over their villages, rivers, and forests. (ANI)

