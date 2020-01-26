India, China armies hold Border Personnel Meeting in eastern Ladakh on R-Day

Armies of India and China held a ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) in Ladakh sector on Sunday to mark the country's 71st Republic Day, a defence spokesperson said. The meeting was conducted at Indian BPM huts at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points of eastern Ladakh, he said.

He said the Indian delegation was led by Brigadier H S Gill and Colonel Manoj Kumar and the Chinese delegation by senior Colonel Yin Hong Chen and Lieutenant Colonel Lee Ming Ju. "Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at the functional level in the border areas," the spokesperson said.

A programme showcasing Indian culture and traditions was organised by the Indian side. "The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders," he said.

