India, China armies hold Border Personnel Meeting in eastern Ladakh on R-Day
Armies of India and China held a ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) in Ladakh sector on Sunday to mark the country's 71st Republic Day, a defence spokesperson said. The meeting was conducted at Indian BPM huts at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points of eastern Ladakh, he said.
He said the Indian delegation was led by Brigadier H S Gill and Colonel Manoj Kumar and the Chinese delegation by senior Colonel Yin Hong Chen and Lieutenant Colonel Lee Ming Ju. "Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at the functional level in the border areas," the spokesperson said.
A programme showcasing Indian culture and traditions was organised by the Indian side. "The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- Ladakh
- Manoj Kumar
- ChushulMoldo
ALSO READ
China says won't change position on Taiwan after landslide election
UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election
109 children sexually abused every day in India in 2018
Prague mayor condemns China, unveils Taipei partnership
Not just India, the entire world has a lot of expectations from youth: Modi