Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Indian affected so far, says MEA amid Wuhan coronavirus scare

No Indian in Wuhan or the Hubei province in China has been found to be infected by the new strain of the deadly SARS-like virus that is spreading fast worldwide, the government said here on Sunday, adding that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in constantly in touch with the Chinese authorities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:17 IST
No Indian affected so far, says MEA amid Wuhan coronavirus scare
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

No Indian in Wuhan or the Hubei province in China has been found to be infected by the new strain of the deadly SARS-like virus that is spreading fast worldwide, the government said here on Sunday, adding that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in constantly in touch with the Chinese authorities. The new coronavirus has claimed at least 56 lives so far.

"@EOIBeijing is continuing to maintain close contact with our nationals in Wuhan city and elsewhere in Hubei, especially the student community," Ministry of External affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter. "We are also closely coordinating with Chinese authorities. As of now, we understand that no Indian citizens have been affected by the outbreak and that food and water supplies are available to them," he added in the Twitter thread.

The spokesperson further said that the Embassy in Beijing has opened three hotline numbers, operational 24x7, to respond to concerns of those affected by this situation. The numbers are +8618610952903, +8618612083629 and +8618612083617. Kumar also said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also closely monitoring the situation.

"Our Embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of the Indians in China. Please follow @EOIBeijing for more updates on the situation," Jaishankar tweeted earlier in the day. The virus that originated in Wuhan city of China in December last year and has since spread to various cities around the world. More than 50 people have died after developing pneumonia-like symptoms and around 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in China.

As a precautionary measure, China imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year. Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged that the respiratory illness, which has been traced to the city of Wuhan, is an emergency in China. The Indian embassy also issued an advisory for people travelling from China to India and asked people from Wuhan to monitor their health closely.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy listed out health measures while travelling from China, which includes avoiding contact with live animals and consumption of raw undercooked meats and wearing a mask. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - TMZ

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangero...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020