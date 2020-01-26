IED found in Manipur on R-Day, disposed of
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was on Sunday found on the banks of Imphal River at Singjamei Waikhom area in the Manipur capital, an official statement said. It was later detonated by a bomb squad at an empty place in Lamdeng area in Imphal West district, it said.
The IED was found after a militant of the banned outfit PREPAK disclosed about it during his interrogation. PREPAK was one of the several militant outfits that had called for boycotting the 71st Republic Day celebrations.
PTI CORR ACD ACD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IED
- Manipur
- Imphal River
- Imphal West
- Lamdeng
- PREPAK
ALSO READ
Residents 'not worried' in China's pneumonia-stricken Wuhan
35 of 56 Sena MLAs in Maha 'dissatisfied': Rane
Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of new report launch
City hospital uses novel technique to clear hardened calcified blockage in 67-yr-old mans' artery
Health News Roundup: Electric scooter injuries rising; Minimum wage hikes tied to drop in suicide rates and more