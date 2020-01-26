IED found in Manipur on R-Day, disposed of

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was on Sunday found on the banks of Imphal River at Singjamei Waikhom area in the Manipur capital, an official statement said. It was later detonated by a bomb squad at an empty place in Lamdeng area in Imphal West district, it said.

The IED was found after a militant of the banned outfit PREPAK disclosed about it during his interrogation. PREPAK was one of the several militant outfits that had called for boycotting the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

PTI CORR ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.