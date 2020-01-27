Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheena Bora was strangulated to death, says AIIMS forensic expert

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) expert, who carried out medical examinations on the skeleton remains of Sheena Bora, on Monday said that they have established that the 23-year-old woman was strangulated to death.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:52 IST
Sheena Bora was strangulated to death, says AIIMS forensic expert
Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic team at AIIMS, talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) expert, who carried out medical examinations on the skeleton remains of Sheena Bora, on Monday said that they have established that the 23-year-old woman was strangulated to death. "We had constituted a medical board to carry out the examination and it has summed up its report. It has concluded that the cause of death is 'aphasia' as a result of manual or ligature strangulation," Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of forensic team at AIIMS, told ANI.

Dr Gupta is also the chairman of the medical board set up to carry out the tests on the skeletal remains of Sheena Bora that had been exhumed by the police in 2015. "The CBI had requested us to give a holistic opinion into the Sheena Bora murder case. It already has the first post mortem report and was having second deliberations in Mumbai by Nayar hospital," Dr Gupta said.

He said that the medical exams indicate that the skeleton remains belonged to Sheena Bora as various parameters including height, age and sex are consistent with the case history. Talking about how the medical team came to the conclusion that the woman was strangulated, Dr Gupta said: "Since the body was not intact, we had to use the theory of exclusion and negation."

"We concluded the cause of death on the basis of the theory of exclusion and negation, circumstantial evidence collected by the CBI, eyewitnesses, along with national and international literature, which suggest the theory of negation in an established way," he added. Dr Gupta said that this deposition will help the court understand the chain of events in Sheena Bora's murder, and added that it was a case of criminal homicide because "there were clear signs of destruction of the body".

In 2012, Indrani Mukerjea along with her then-husband Peter and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna allegedly murdered her daughter Sheena over a financial dispute. The alleged crime was uncovered three years later in 2015.

Indrani came to the notice of police after her driver, Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested in another case in August 2015, revealed the murder plot. The police then arrested Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna and the driver for the alleged murder. Peter Mukerjea was put behind bars later for allegedly being involved in the murder. Peter and Indrani are now divorced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalan leader stripped of lawmaker rights, protesters scuffle with police

Catalonias parliament stripped the head of the regions pro-independence government of his rights as a regional lawmaker on Monday, angering supporters who scuffled with police outside the assembly. The parliaments speaker, Roger Torrent, sa...

Oscars go green with plant-based menus, no plastic bottles

Food at this years Oscar events will be almost entirely plant-based, the Academy of Motion Pictures said on Monday, in line with other celebrity dinners during Hollywoods 2020 awards season. Menus for the annual luncheon for Oscar nominees ...

Auschwitz survivor returns to death camp for final time

Edith Notowicz first saw Nazi SS doctor Josef Mengele when she arrived at the Auschwitz extermination camp in May 1944, after several days crammed into a cattle train so packed that by journeys end she and her family had to sit on the dead....

UPDATE 8-Republicans in Trump impeachment trial on the spot over Bolton book report

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment trial, while Trumps defense team argued that policy differences were a crucial reason ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020