Doctors deployed at Bhubaneswar airport for possible coronavirus cases

Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar VV Rao on Monday said that doctors have been deployed at the airport for possible coronavirus cases. "As per the state government's direction, three doctors along with supporting staff have been deployed and the medical room has also been set up. Coronavirus screening has also started," Rao told ANI.

"If any passenger complaints of sore throat and running nose, they will intimate the immigration department who will then intimate the team of doctors, and the passengers will be put in isolated rooms. The passenger will be sent to the hospital," he said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), on the direction of the health ministry, is conducting thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China including Hong Kong to seven airports in India. These airports include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. (ANI)

