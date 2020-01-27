Left Menu
Four suspected robbers arrested with illegal weapons in Delhi

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-01-2020 19:50 IST
  Created: 27-01-2020 19:50 IST
Four men with illegal weapons were arrested in Delhi when they were allegedly planning an ATM robbery on Republic Day expecting that police personnel would be busy with security arrangements for the celebrations, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Aashik (25), Istiyak (22), Farmoon (22) and Rahul (27), belong to Mewat district of Haryana, they said, adding that all of them were drivers.

According to the police, the accused had planned to steal an ATM after the Republic Day parade hoping that police personnel would be taking rest after long duty hours. On January 26, they were out to recce an ATM so that they could execute robbery in the night. They were carrying a few tools required for ATM cutting, said Anto Alphonse, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

After police received inputs that the four criminals from Mewat were roaming in the Najafgarh area to commit ATM theft and that they possessed illegal weapons, a trap was laid on Jhatikara road and they were apprehended, he said. Two cash carrying trays, stolen from ATMs, were recovered from them.

They disclosed that they were involved in an ATM robbery case in the Uttam Nagar area on December 31, in which they had taken away Rs 3.81 lakh, the DCP said. They also admitted to their involvement in a failed attempt of ATM theft in the Chhawla area, he added.

