Over Rs 7 cr seized by poll authorities for election code violations: Delhi poll body

Cash worth over Rs 7 cr has been seized by poll authorities in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in Delhi since January 6, officials said on Monday. More than 5,78,000 posters, banners and hoardings have also been removed by civic authorities from public places in keeping with the poll code, they said.

From January 6 to January 26, the law enforcement agencies seized cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metals and freebies. "The seizure includes Rs 7,39,04,340 in cash during this period. In the previous Delhi legislative assembly election in 2015, the overall seizure was worth Rs 2,42,79,766, which included Rs 42,38,500 in cash," the Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.

In this period, as many as 403 bottles, 408 half-sized bottles and 68,363 quarter-sized bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 1,207 bottles, 883 half-sized, 2,05,482 quarter-sized bottles of country-made liquor, and 1,821 bottles of beer were seized, a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will be done on February 11.

A total of 402 entries (390 FIRs and 12 daily diary) have been lodged, including against the AAP, Congress and BJP, while 366 were under the category of 'others' or 'non-political', officials said. They said over 5.78 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed by civic bodies in compliance with the poll code.

Over 5,190 licensed arms have been deposited. The officials said 4,015 people have been booked under various sections of the CrPC and 84,366 under the Delhi Police Act as preventive measure. A total number of 710 FIRs have been registered and 717 people arrested under the Excise Act, they said.

Action has been taken against 2,210 people for putting up political advertisements on public transport vehicles, they said.

