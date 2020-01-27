Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over Rs 7 cr seized by poll authorities for election code violations: Delhi poll body

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:29 IST
Over Rs 7 cr seized by poll authorities for election code violations: Delhi poll body

Cash worth over Rs 7 cr has been seized by poll authorities in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in Delhi since January 6, officials said on Monday. More than 5,78,000 posters, banners and hoardings have also been removed by civic authorities from public places in keeping with the poll code, they said.

From January 6 to January 26, the law enforcement agencies seized cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metals and freebies. "The seizure includes Rs 7,39,04,340 in cash during this period. In the previous Delhi legislative assembly election in 2015, the overall seizure was worth Rs 2,42,79,766, which included Rs 42,38,500 in cash," the Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.

In this period, as many as 403 bottles, 408 half-sized bottles and 68,363 quarter-sized bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 1,207 bottles, 883 half-sized, 2,05,482 quarter-sized bottles of country-made liquor, and 1,821 bottles of beer were seized, a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will be done on February 11.

A total of 402 entries (390 FIRs and 12 daily diary) have been lodged, including against the AAP, Congress and BJP, while 366 were under the category of 'others' or 'non-political', officials said. They said over 5.78 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed by civic bodies in compliance with the poll code.

Over 5,190 licensed arms have been deposited. The officials said 4,015 people have been booked under various sections of the CrPC and 84,366 under the Delhi Police Act as preventive measure. A total number of 710 FIRs have been registered and 717 people arrested under the Excise Act, they said.

Action has been taken against 2,210 people for putting up political advertisements on public transport vehicles, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.The PM also condemned attacks that t...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. MLB Networks Jon Heyman said the Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right...

DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says

DNA tests have revealed that Belgiums former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim. Albert, who abdicated si...

Iran is preparing a site for a satellite launch -minister

Iran is preparing a site for launching a satellite, Irans Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Monday, highlighting a program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020