19 IPS officers shifted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Monday transferred 19 IPS officers including a DGP and four ADGPs, an official statement said. Director General of Police (Intelligence) V K Bhawra was appointed the DGP Home Guards and Director Civil Defence, the statement said.

Additional Director General of Police (Security) Varinder Kumar has been given the charge of the ADGP (Intelligence) while ADGP (Crime) Gurpreet Kaur Deo has been shifted to the Community Affairs Division. ADGP S K Aasthana has been posted as ADGP Human Rights while ADGP Shashi Prabha has been made the ADGP Lokpal.

Inspector General Naresh Kumar was appointed as the ADGP Crime while IG Ram Singh was made the ADGP Modernisation. IG S S Srivastava has been posted as ADGP Security while IG B Chandra Sekhar has been given the charge of ADGP Crime.

IG Parveen Kumar was made the ADGP Prisons while IG A S Rai was posted as ADGP HRD. IG V Neerja was made the ADGP Welfare and Anita Punj has been posted as ADGP Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur.

Vibhu Raj, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, M S Chhina, Mohnish Chawla, SK Singh and Hardial Singh Mann were the other IPS officers who were given new postings, the statement said.

