Greater Noida: District administration team injured in clash during land acquisition drive for Jewar airport

A team of district administration, who was on a land acquisition drive for the proposed Jewar international airport, was on Monday injured after being allegedly attacked by locals. The injured officials include police personnel and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gunja Singh, who had gone to take transfer of the acquisition of land for the airport.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, District Magistrate BN Singh said, "There have been a total of seven acquisitions happened till date and in these seven months, there was not even a single such incident happened. So I believe that people are handing over their plot of land willingly. This was an exception, police will do their job." Jewar airport or the Noida International Greenfield Airport will come up in the 5,000-hectare area when fully constructed and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, according to officials.

The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and cost Rs 4,588 crore. It is expected to be completed by 2023. (ANI)

