DHFL chairman Kapil Wadhawan sent to 2-day custody in Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case
Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman and Managing Director of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) has been sent to two-day Enforcement Directorate custody by an ED court in connection with a money-laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others.
Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman and Managing Director of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) has been sent to two-day Enforcement Directorate custody by an ED court in connection with a money-laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others. Wadhawan was arrested earlier today.
ED is probing the money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. It has identified the benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one property in the UAE and 25 properties in the UK. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iqbal Mirchi
- DHFL
- Enforcement Directorate
- Dawood Ibrahim
- Mumbai
- UAE
- UK
ALSO READ
ED arrests DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in Mirchi PMLA case
ED arrests DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case
ED arrests DHFL CMD in money laundering case, alleges links with Iqbal Mirchi
ED arrests DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case
Court remands DHFL CMD Wadhawan in two-day ED custody