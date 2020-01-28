All India News Schedule for Tuesday, Jan 28

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address NCC cadets at 10:30 am.

-PM Modi to address 3rd Global Potato Conclave via video conference at 11 am.

-Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair 22nd meeting of Central Zonal Council in Raipur at 11 am.

NATIONAL

- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to speak at an event at IDSA at 10:15 am.

-Rajnath Singh to present awards to best tableaux of R Day at 10:30 am.

NCR

-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to hold rallies in Dwarka at 2 pm and Uttam Nagar at

3 pm. -Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold rallies at Kondli at 3.30 pm, Trilokpuri at 5 pm, Vishwas Nagar at 6.30 pm.

- Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister to address public meetings at Shakur Basti at 1 pm and Trinagar at 6 pm - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister to address public meeting in Adarsh Nagar Vidhan Sabha at 6:30 pm

LEGAL BUREAU

SUPREME COURT

-Nirbhaya case: Plea against rejection of mercy by death row convict. -Union carbide case: curative petitions on issue of compensation.

HIGH COURT

-Plea by independent candidates seeking they be allowed to file nomination papers.

-Christian Michel James bail pleas in VVIP chopper case.

TRIAL COURTS

-Muzaffarpur shelter home case: order on sentencing

-ED to produce CC Thampi, alleged close aide of Robert Vadra in money laundering case concerning purchase of overseas properties. Court will also hear his bail application. -Political cases against AAP leaders.

NORTH

-Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Jaipur.

SOUTH

-Union Minister Jitendra Singh to inaugurate national workshop on space-based information support for decentralised planning in Bengaluru at 12.45 pm.

-Kerala Assembly Speaker’s press meet at 11 am.

EAST

- Calcutta University convocation.

- TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at protest rally against CAA. - West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh to be felicitated at Calcutta press

club. -Culling of chicken following confirmation of bird flu in Ouat in Bhubaneswar.

- Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's pep talk to JDU leaders at his official residence. -Expansion of Jharkhand Ministry in Ranchi.

WEST

-Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address meeting of BJP workers and intellectuals in Raipur at 4 pm.

-First phase of panchayat bodies election in Chhattisgarh. -MP BJP leaders to protest in Sagar at noon against death of Dalit man set

ablaze recently. -Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan at anti-CAA meet at 11 am in Panaji.

-Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan's press conference in Mumbai on government censorship at 2 pm -Second day of Shaheen Bagh-inspired protest in Nagpada in Mumbai.

