New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL52 RJ-LD-RAHUL Modi govt tarnished India's image, deterred investors: Rahul Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying India’s image as a country of peace and harmony and urged the youth not to let their voice be suppressed.

DEL59 JK-LeT-ARREST Police arrest 19-year-old LeT terrorist from Baramulla Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist from Baramulla district, an official said on Tuesday. DES12 UP-AMU-PROTEST No exam at AMU engineering college for 2nd day as protesters block entry Aligarh (UP): Protesters blocked entry to the AMU engineering college on Tuesday, preventing the holding of an examination for the second consecutive day.

NRG5 UP-MAYAWATI-ADNAN Citing Adnan Sami's case, BSP urges Centre to bring oppressed Muslims into CAA ambit Lucknow: Reiterating its demand for a review of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Tuesday asked why the government could not shelter the oppressed Muslims of the neighbouring country when it has conferred Padma Shri on Pakistan-born singer Adnan Sami. DES11  PB-LOCUSTS-AMARINDER Locust attack: Punjab CM wants PM to raise issue with Pakistan to check breeding Chandigarh: Amid farmers fearing damage to their crops because of locust attacks in three districts of Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to raise the issue with Pakistan for taking effective steps to check the pests from breeding there..

