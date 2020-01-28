Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. LGM1 KL-HC-GAY Gay couple moves Kerala HC to strike down provisions of Special Marriage Act Kochi: A gay couple has moves the Kerala High Court, seeking to strike down certain provisions under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which do not permit to get their marriage registered.

MDS1 TN-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Eight people who returned from China safe, to be monitored for 4 weeks Coimbatore: Eight people who arrived here from the coronavirus-hit China have shown no symptoms of the deadly virus but have been advised against mingling with public for another 28 days. MDS3 TN-RAJINIKANTH MAN VS WILD After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild' Chennai: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Grylls's 'Man vs Wild' show,for which the shooting has begun in Karnataka's Bandipur forest, sources said.

MDS4 KL-CORONAVIRUS-FAMILIES Anxious wait for parents of students in Wuhan Thiruvananthapuram: With the situation in Wuhan, the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, continuing to worsen, parents of Kerala students in the Chinese province are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping that their children would reach home as early as possible. MES1 PD-BEDI-CM Lt Guv's powers not at the pleasure of CM's office: Bedi Puducherry: Hitting back at Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy over his criticism that she has been "overstepping" her authority, Kiran Bedi said the powers and responsibilities of the Lt Governor were not at the pleasure of his office..

