Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:06 IST
Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. LGM1 KL-HC-GAY Gay couple moves Kerala HC to strike down provisions of Special Marriage Act Kochi: A gay couple has moves the Kerala High Court, seeking to strike down certain provisions under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which do not permit to get their marriage registered.

MDS1 TN-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Eight people who returned from China safe, to be monitored for 4 weeks Coimbatore: Eight people who arrived here from the coronavirus-hit China have shown no symptoms of the deadly virus but have been advised against mingling with public for another 28 days. MDS3 TN-RAJINIKANTH MAN VS WILD After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild' Chennai: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Grylls's 'Man vs Wild' show,for which the shooting has begun in Karnataka's Bandipur forest, sources said.

MDS4 KL-CORONAVIRUS-FAMILIES Anxious wait for parents of students in Wuhan Thiruvananthapuram: With the situation in Wuhan, the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, continuing to worsen, parents of Kerala students in the Chinese province are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping that their children would reach home as early as possible. MES1 PD-BEDI-CM Lt Guv's powers not at the pleasure of CM's office: Bedi Puducherry: Hitting back at Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy over his criticism that she has been "overstepping" her authority, Kiran Bedi said the powers and responsibilities of the Lt Governor were not at the pleasure of his office..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Boltons book manuscript available for senators to review as they weigh President Donald Trumps impeachment.His colle...

UPDATE 1-Catalonia's Puigdemont appeals for help to repay costs of banned referendum

Catalonias former leader Carles Puigdemont asked pro-independence supporters on Tuesday to donate money after Spanish authorities ordered him and 19 others to pay back 4.1 million euros of public money spent on a banned independence referen...

2 get death in rape-murder case

A South 24 Parganas district court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to death on the charge of raping and murdering a minor girl, in the second such punishment since Monday in West Bengal. Additional district judge, fast track court, Baruipu...

Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesdays decision to allow Chinas Huawei a role in building the countrys 5G telecoms network. GCHQ have confirmed categorically that how we constr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020