Opposition misleading people over CAA, NRC: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused opposition parties of misleading people on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Addressing an election rally in Kondli ahead of the assembly elections next month, he said citizenship rights of anyone will not be taken away under the CAA.

"Some people are playing politics over the CAA, but we will not allow them to succeed," the defence minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.